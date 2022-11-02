Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Lifetime Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.00-$1.19 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.20 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $190.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

