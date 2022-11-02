LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.18. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

