Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 167,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,239 shares.The stock last traded at $18.91 and had previously closed at $19.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 124,291 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.