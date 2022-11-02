Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of LIND traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 883,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,190. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $494.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Insider Activity

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.