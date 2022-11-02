Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares during the period. Linde comprises 2.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.60% of Linde worth $863,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 8.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.11. 17,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,141. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

