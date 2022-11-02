Linear (LINA) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (LINA) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Linear has a total market cap of $82.20 million and $4.55 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.