Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.30. Approximately 169,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 379,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company.
Lion Electric Trading Up 10.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$858.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.17.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
