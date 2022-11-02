Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $56.60 million and $1.38 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.62 or 0.30498220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,604,678 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.