Liquity USD Price Tops $1.02 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $186.37 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,284.18 or 0.30983135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012101 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 182,443,332 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

