Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. 11,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,272. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.78.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

