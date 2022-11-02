LivaNova (LIVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) recently:

11/2/2022 – LivaNova had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2022 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2022 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

10/12/2022 – LivaNova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LivaNova Trading Up 4.2 %

LIVN traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.72. 13,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $64,579,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 515,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after buying an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 168,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

