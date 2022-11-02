Loews (NYSE:L) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 812,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Loews by 5,286.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Loews by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after buying an additional 258,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Loews by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after buying an additional 254,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after buying an additional 249,151 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

