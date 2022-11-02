London Security plc (LON:LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 42

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Security stock opened at GBX 2,600 ($31.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,691 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.60. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,310 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,940 ($47.61). The company has a market cap of £318.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1,677.42.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

