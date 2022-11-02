London Security plc (LON:LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 42

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
London Security Stock Performance
London Security stock opened at GBX 2,600 ($31.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,691 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.60. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,310 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,940 ($47.61). The company has a market cap of £318.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1,677.42.
London Security Company Profile
