Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $38.05 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $38,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,099,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 991,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 35.5 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

