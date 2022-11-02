Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $55.71 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,762 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.30% of UFP Industries worth $55,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 338.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

