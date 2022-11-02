Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cactus were worth $47,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 866.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 35.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

