Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 619,618 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 619,618 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $43,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

HDFC Bank Company Profile

NYSE HDB opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.