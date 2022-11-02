Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,744,413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,854,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.21% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 11.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,664,000 after buying an additional 582,752 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $39,518,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BOX by 616.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BOX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,093,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

