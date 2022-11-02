Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 477,877 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,877 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NiSource worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NiSource Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NI opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.