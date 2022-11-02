Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,089 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in XPeng by 27.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in XPeng by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. Barclays reduced their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

