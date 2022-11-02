Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130,952 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.8 %

STLD opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

