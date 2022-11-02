Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 41,799 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Universal Display worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 287.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.