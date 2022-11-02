Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Landstar System worth $20,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $338,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.09.

Insider Activity

Landstar System Stock Performance

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.23. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

