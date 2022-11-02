Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 102.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

