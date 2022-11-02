Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $13.96 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.
CCEP stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
