Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,269 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $51,490,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $323.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

