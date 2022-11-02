Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

