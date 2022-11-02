Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $21.23 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 876,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 345,078 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 196,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 404,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

