Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $22.20 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of DT Midstream worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

DTM opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 41.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

