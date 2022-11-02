Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $23.11 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,380 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $305.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.55 and a 200-day moving average of $362.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

