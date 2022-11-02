Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,283 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,476 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.