Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 531,848 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 531,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of TCOM opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

