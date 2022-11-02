Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 62,657 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,657 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

