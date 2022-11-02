Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

LOW traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $189.94. 148,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,819. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

