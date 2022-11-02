MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,089 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.42% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $45,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,052,358.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 956,120 shares of company stock worth $56,760,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

