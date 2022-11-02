Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on November 14th

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 1.0475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

