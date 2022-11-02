MagnetGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $191.00 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003344 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $191.00 million and approximately $2,778.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

