Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $220,005.00

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $369.47 million and approximately $220,005.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,318.99 or 0.99986248 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007729 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00042073 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00043429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00250454 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005764 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $148,480.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.