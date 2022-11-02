Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after buying an additional 947,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after buying an additional 624,049 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,167.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 451,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 416,153 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.63. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,887. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

