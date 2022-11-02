Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Grows Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 44.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,932,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

HIW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,748. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

