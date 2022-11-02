Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.65 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. 59,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

