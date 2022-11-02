Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.36. The company had a trading volume of 564,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,005,540. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

