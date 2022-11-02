MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $207.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.