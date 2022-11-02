Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38.58 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Maker has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $852.11 or 0.04213806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $833.05 million and approximately $38.58 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

