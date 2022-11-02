Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.97 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 6.5 %

MRVI stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,243. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. The company had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 201,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $30,902,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 291.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 441,489 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

