Marco Investment Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. 29,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,004 shares of company stock worth $9,708,378. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

