Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 322,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

