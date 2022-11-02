Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nikola Stock Performance

Nikola stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,411,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272,770. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 19.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Nikola by 159.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

