Markel Corp Acquires 4,550 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock valued at $26,643,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO stock traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,367. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.31 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

