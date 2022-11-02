Markel Corp Acquires 500 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Markel Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.2% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Markel Corp owned about 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $86,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 65.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $249.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,995. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.